NOISE POP FESTIVAL 2018 ANNOUNCES PHASE ONE OF MUSIC LINEUP

26TH ANNUAL CITY-WIDE CELEBRATION OF INDEPENDENT CULTURE, MUSIC, ART & FILM

TAKING OVER SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA FEBRUARY 19-25

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Noise Pop Festival, the Bay Area’s premiere indie music and arts festival, is excited to announce phase one of the music lineup for the 26th annual festival. Early Bird and Super Fan badges went on sale Tuesday, October 24, although fans are encouraged to act fast as supply is limited and pricing will increase in tiers. Individual tickets to these recently announced shows will also go on sale at 10 a.m. PT this Friday, October 27. Both badges and tickets can be purchased at www.noisepopfest.com.

Noise Pop Festival is an annual celebration of independent culture in the Bay Area, which over the course of a week, from Monday, February 19 to Sunday, February 25, transforms the Bay Area into festival grounds with multiple events taking place across the city each night. This year badges will go further than ever before as access to the film screening events, which had required a separate badge or tickets previously, will be included with the overall Noise Pop badge, allowing attendees to pack in even more into their festival experience.

The first round of music artists confirmed to perform at the festival includes the female-led, live drum-looping indie-pop project, Tune-Yards, fronted by former Sunglass Theater puppeteer-turned-vocalist Merrill Garbus; New Jersey’s Real Estate, who will be performing in support of their recent album, In Mind; San Francisco’s own Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, who in September released the first single off of their highly anticipated upcoming album, Wrong Creatures, a return to the band’s original style of buzzing guitars and faded vocals; Texas-by-way-of-New York’s Parquet Courts, who also played to a sold-out crowd at Noise Pop 2016; and indie-pop inspired San Fermin, led by classically trained and appropriately named composer Ellis Ludwig-Leone, which just released their third album, Belong, to critical praise, and who will perform alongside another beloved Bay Area acts in The Magik*Magik Orchestra for a very rare collaborative performance.

Although the full music lineup will be announced in several phases between now and February, the list of initial music acts confirmed to perform at the 2018 festival can be found below.

NOISE POP FESTIVAL 2018 – PHASE ONE MUSIC LINEUP:

Tune-Yards

Real Estate

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Parquet Courts

San Fermin (feat. The Magik*Magik Orchestra)

WHY?

Ben UFO

Superchunk

Mount Eerie

Rostam

Cuco

Geographer

Bully

Girlpool

Enter Shikari

Japanese Breakfast

Jay Som

Bahamas

No Age

Bruno Major

Night Beats

Shallou

Sean Rowe

Carla Dal Forno (**first-ever US performance**)

Single Mothers

Milk Teeth

Melkbelly

Dick Stusso

Hand Habits

Tickets to all individual festival performances currently announced will go on sale this Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. PT. Brand new for Noise Pop Festival badge-holders, fans will now have the option of a specialized waitlist-service for sold-out shows in case they were unable to purchase tickets in time.

Last year at the 25th annual event, Noise Pop Festival saw its highest attendance yet in the festival’s history with nearly 90% of the acts playing to sold-out crowds and all festival badges selling out in advance. In total, over 28,000 people attended the 2017 festival, which marked a more than 30% increase in attendance from the year prior in 2016, which again was a hallmark year for the annual festival. The 2017 festival played host to 180+ music artists across more than 17 Bay Area venues, with additional events including concerts, film screenings, art shows and more.

Stay tuned as additional music acts, as well as the film, art and event lineup will be announced in the months ahead.

Follow Noise Pop Festival on Facebook at www.facebook.com/noisepop.com, as well as on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat at @noisepop for updates and special promotions. The official hashtag for the festival is #NoisePop2018.