A Magical Evening Stroll at Vasona Lake County Park

Get ready to bundle up in your festive winter attire to stroll through 1.5 miles of spectacular holiday lights and displays for the entire family at Vasona Lake County Park in Los Gatos. Fantasy of Lights Walk-thru Nights are set for Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 from 4pm to 10pm.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 1. Tickets must be purchased in advance and the earlier the better. The Walk-thru is a unique opportunity with tickets selling out quickly since it’s inception in 2013.

The show is a feast for the eyes because thousands of twinkling lights are used to form larger-than-life animated displays that visitors can see up close on foot. The sights and sounds of an erupting volcano in the dangerously fun dinosaur den, Santa shooting hoops, a pen of playful penguins, blazing cannons, a tunnel of moving lights, and a 90-foot twinkling tree will have spectators “oohing and aahing” throughout your walk.

To round out the magical weekend, there is international food and beverages by Moveable Feast to purchase, costumed characters, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a holiday photo booth hosted by 94.5 KBAY radio station (Saturday only).

Visitors should bear in mind that Fantasy of Lights is approximately 1.5 miles long, a 3-mile round-trip. Make sure your holiday attire includes comfortable walking shoes and warm clothing. Consider bringing a flashlight too!

There is no parking at the event. FREE parking and shuttle service is available at Netflix, 121 Albright Way, Los Gatos. Ridesharing with Lyft or Uber is highly encouraged.

You may purchase tickets on November 1 at www.parkhere.org. Walk-thru admission tickets are $10 ages 13 years old and up, $5 ages 4 thru 12 years old and FREE – 3 years old or younger. Additional processing fees apply. Visit the website for information on directions, maps, photos and more.

Tickets to drive-thru Fantasy of Lights on December 5 – 30 (closed Christmas Day), 6pm to 10pm nightly, are also available to purchase beginning November 1. Prepaid drive-thru tickets are required. Drivers purchase a vehicle ticket in advance for a specific day and time of entrance.

Fantasy of Lights is presented by the Santa Clara County Parks & Recreation Department. Information on volunteering for this event and other Park programs can be found on their website, www.parkhere.org.