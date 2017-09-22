Hispanic Heritage Month Kicks Off in the Community

30th Street Senior Center, commemorated the start of Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday, September 15th, with a celebration that included traditional décor, food and music. Among the activities, was a parade of Latin American nations in which seniors dressed and paraded in their country’s traditional garb. Traditional dance and music performances rounded off the celebration.

The day of September 15th is also significant because it is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16th and September 18th, respectively.

30th Street Senior Center (also called “La Treinta” by its Spanish-speaking participants) is the leader for services to active seniors and the largest senior center in San Francisco. Approximately, 67% of all participants are Latino(a). The center is open 6 days a week and serves more than 5,000 seniors annually, providing a wide array of free programs including health and wellness programs, social interaction, nutritious meals, educational opportunities, a community garden and multi-lingual case management services. For more information, visit www.30thstreetseniorcenter.org.