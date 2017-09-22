ESUHSD Board of Trustees Adopted Resolution in Support of DACA 

Stand By Immigrant Youth

San Jose, CA – – During a meeting on Tuesday September 19th, the East Side Union High School District’s (ESUHSD) Board of Trustees unanimously adopted Resolution #2017/2018-05 in Support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

The Board reaffirmed that it stands by immigrant youth, including those protected by DACA, and supports the continuation of the DACA Program. The Board requested that the administration extend the dates on the Temporary Protection Status countries. The Resolution supports strong privacy protections limiting the sharing of personal information relating to immigration status with federal agencies and vigorously opposes any government registry based on religion or national origin, noting that diversity must be protected and supported in order that our entire community may thrive.

“We value our ethnic, racial, linguistic and socio-economic diversity,” said Frank Biehl, ESUHSD Board of Trustees President. “We want our community to know that we stand by them and will do anything in our power to protect them.”

President Trump’s decision to rescind DACA put 800,000 Dreamers at risk of immediate deportation. Through DACA, many youth have advanced their education, started small businesses, and more fully established themselves as integral and productive members of our East San Jose community. The Board is committed to ensuring that all of our students and their families live and pursue their education and their livelihoods in peace and prosperity.

“I applaud our Board for passing this resolution in support of DACA. Our students and families know they are safe on our campuses and we support them working towards higher education, supporting their families, and contributing as members of our society,” said Chris Funk, ESUHSD Superintendent.