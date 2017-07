San Jose Cooling Centers

• Almaden Community Center

6445 Camden Ave. San Jose, CA 95120

Phone Number: (408) 268-1133

Hours of Operation: 8am – 8pm

Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

• Bascom Community Center

1000 S. Bascom Ave. San Jose, CA 95128

Phone Number: (408) 794-6289

Hours of Operation: 9am – 5pm

Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

• Berryessa Community Center

3050 Berryessa Rd. San Jose, CA 95132

Phone Number: (408) 251-6392

Hours of Operation: 8:30am – 5pm 4

Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

• Camden Community Center

3369 Union Ave. San Jose, CA 95124

Phone Number: (408) 559-8553

Hours of Operation: 8am – 8pm

Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

• Cypress Community and Senior Center

403 Cypress Ave. San Jose, CA 95117

Phone Number: (408) 244-1353

Hours of Operation: 8:30am – 4pm

Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

• Evergreen Community Center

4860 San Felipe Rd. San Jose, CA 95135

Phone Number: (408) 270-2220

Hours of Operation: 8:30am – 8pm

Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

• Mayfair Community Center

2039 Kammerer Ave. San Jose, CA 95116

Phone Number: (408) 794-1060

Hours of Operation: 8am – 6pm Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

• Roosevelt Community Center

901 East Santa Clara St. San Jose, CA 95116

Phone Number: (408) 794-7555

Hours of Operation: 6am – 8pm

Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

• Seven Trees Community Center

3590 Cas Drive San Jose, CA 95111

Phone Number: (408) 794-1690

Hours of Operation: 8am – 9pm Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

• 5 Southside Community Center

5585 Cottle Rd. San Jose, CA 95123

Phone Number: (408) 629-3336

Hours of Operation: 8am – 8pm

Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher

• Willows Glen Senior Center

2175 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125

Phone Number: (408) 448-6400

Hours of Operation: 8am – 7pm

Note: Open as cooling center only when temperatures reach mid 90 degrees or higher