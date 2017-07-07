Chivas and Club Leon to Face Off at Avaya Stadium on October 6

SJ Earthquakes

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that Avaya Stadium will host an international friendly match between Liga MX’s Chivas de Guadalajara and Club Leon on Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. PT. Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders can purchase their tickets now.

Chivas are one of the most successful clubs in Mexico, winning 12 Liga MX titles, seven Campeón de Campeones and four Copa MX championships. Liga MX’s current reigning champions, Chivas are known for only featuring Mexican-born players, including National Team striker Alan Pulido. Since Puma became the club’s jersey provider in 2016, Chivas have sold 887,000 jerseys in the United States alone.

Club Leon have experienced recent success in Liga MX, claiming the Apertura 2013 and Clausura 2014. Club Leon have won seven Liga MX titles, five Copa MX championships and five Campeón de Campeones. Leon’s roster features players from the Argentina, Mexico and U.S. national teams, among others, including Mauro Boselli, Luis Montes and William Yarbrough.

Chivas and Leon played at StubHub Center earlier this year on March 25 and set the StubHub Center attendance record for two Mexican clubs with a sellout crowd.

Tickets for San Jose Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders are on sale now and will go on sale to the general public tomorrow, July 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Avaya Stadium box office and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.