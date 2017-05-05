Today we have a special message for Cinco De Mayo on behalf of Charlie Hunnam from the new film KING ARTHUR: LEGEND OF THE SWORD, which premieres on May 12.

Acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie brings his dynamic style to the epic fantasy action adventure “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.” Starring Charlie Hunnam in the title role, the film is an iconoclastic take on the classic Excalibur myth, tracing Arthur’s journey from the streets to the throne. When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law), Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur (Charlie Hunnam) comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy whether he likes it or not.

——-

Hoy tenemos un mensaje especial de Cinco De Mayo, de parte de Charlie Hunnam, de la pelicula KING ARTHUR: LEGEND OF THE SWORD que se estrena este 12 de Mayo.

Protagonizada por Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy) en el papel principal de King Arthur, la película es una nueva versión del clásico mito de Excalibur, mostrando el trayecto de Arthur desde las calles hasta el trono.

Durante su infancia, el padre de Arthur es asesinado por su tío Vortigern (Jude Law), quien se apodera de la corona. Despojado de su derecho al trono y sin idea quién es realmente, Arthur (Charlie Hunnam) crece duramente entre los callejones de la ciudad. Pero una vez que saca la espada de la piedra, su vida cambia radicalmente y se ve forzado a reconocer su verdadero legado, le guste o no.