 LIVE OAK ADULT DAY SERVICES CELEBRATES BELOVED CLIENT

102th birthday to honor Irene Cusimano

This week staff, clients, friends, and family members at LIVE OAK ADULT DAY SEVICES celebrated a special birthday for Irene Cusimano who turned 102 years old. Irene was born on April 27th, 1915 to Tommaso and Angelina Molle in the province of Cosenza Calabria, Italy. She is the 2nd oldest of 5 children. She came to America when she was 4 years old and traveled on a ship with her mother and sister, Louise.

Irene and her family came through Ellis Island in New York and later relocated to San Jose. Irene is a graduate of Washington Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Jr. High, & San Jose High School. She did not speak English when she first enrolled in school but she did meet the love of her life Salvatore Cusimano in High School and was married on Feb. 25, 1933. They had a wonderful marriage and were together for 66 years. Irene has 3 daughters – Diane, Marilyn, & Carol, 5 grandchildren, Jolene, Gina, Chris, Derek, & Marissa, and 3 great grandchildren Kyle, Dominic, & Donovan.

LIVE OAK ADULT DAY SERVICES, founded in 1983, serves frail seniors and low-income elderly persons with specialized adult day care. The agency’s services includes socially and mentally stimulating recreation, nutritious meals, physical exercise, as well as caregiver respite and support services for the family members of senior participants. Irene has been a client at LIVE OAK since May 30, 2009.

“Irene is a wonderful example of the people we serve in our community,” says Colleen Hudgen, Executive Director at LIVE OAK. “Everyone here is inspired by her life’s story and vitality. We are so proud to honor her as she turns 102!.” Irene attends the program five days a week and is normally the first to arrive.

