Los californianos encuentran una barrera más para ir a la playa: el dinero

Community NEW REPORT SHOWS THE IMPORTANCE OF WALKING Also highlighted are safety risks and offers recommendations for improving safety Santa Clara County, CA: A report released February 15th shows the connection between walking and health, environmental, and...

Community Mayor Liccardo Unveils San Jose’s “Tale of One City” Mayor highlights city’s progress in restoring services and enhancing public safety, and outlines plans around Youth, Sustainability, Service and Beautification initiatives San Jose, Calif. – Mayor Sam Liccardo unveiled a...