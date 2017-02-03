February 10, 2017

Director: Chris McKay

Producer: Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Executive Producer: Chris McKay, Ryan Harris

Cast: Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson and Ralph Fiennes

In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO Movie” a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble – LEGO Batman – stars in his own big-screen adventure: “The LEGO Batman Movie.” But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.

Con el mismo espíritu irreverente y divertido de La LEGO película (2014), este spin-off se centra en el personaje de Batman y en el universo de los superhéroes de DC Cómics, desde la óptica de la conocida empresa de juguetes. En esta ocasión, el irreverente Batman, que también tiene algo de artista frustrado, intentará salvar la ciudad de Gotham de un peligroso villano, el Joker. Pero no podrá hacerlo solo, y tendrá que aprender a trabajar con sus demás aliados.

