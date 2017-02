Sierra & Tierra: La Feroz Resistencia a la Que Se Enfrenta el Negacionista Trump

Community Santa Clara County Files a Law Suit Against President Trump This unanimous decision was made during a special closed session held immediately before a County Hearing on Hate Crimes on Tuesday, January 31st, in the Board Chambers, County Government...

Community Over 120 Attend Chavez/Cortese Hate Crimes Hearing San Jose, CA—On Tuesday January 31st, over 120 community members attended a Hate Crimes Hearing put on by County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and President of the Board Dave Cortese...