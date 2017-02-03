John Wick 2

Movies
by 02/03/2017

Legendary hitman John Wick is forced out of retirement once again and heads to Rome to face off with the world’s deadliest killers.

In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick [Keanu Reeves] is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild.  Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.

En este capítulo de la saga que continúa con el éxito de 2014, el legendario asesino a sueldo John Wick [Keanu Reeves] se ve forzado a salir de su retiro cuando un antiguo socio planea asumir el control de un misterioso gremio internacional de sicarios. Obligado a ayudarlo por un juramento de sangre, John viajará a Roma, donde deberá enfrentarse a algunos de los asesinos más letales del mundo. 

Summit Entertainment presenta una producción de Thunder Road Pictures, en asociación con 87Eleven Productions.

 

Tags
Categories
Movies

by ElObservador - Feb 3, 2017

by ElObservador - Feb 3, 2017

RELATED BY

  • Photo Credit: Warner Bros.
    Featured

    The LEGO Batman Movie

    February 10, 2017  Director: Chris McKay Producer: Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller Executive Producer: Chris McKay, Ryan Harris Cast: Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson and Ralph Fiennes  In the irreverent spirit...
  • Photo Credit: Cinequest
    Featured

    Cinequest is Alive and Well, and Now in Virtual Reality

    Arturo Hilario El Observador Cinequest Film Festival launched it’s new name and new setup on Tuesday January 24th. Cinequest is bigger, and in more places, for many reasons. Now...
  • mtff002
    Movies

    Monster Trucks

    Lucas Till, Jane Levy, Barry Pepper, Amy Ryan, Rob Lowe, Danny Glover, Thomas Lennon, Holt McCallany star in the upcoming “Monster Trucks”, coming to theaters anuary 13, 2017.  Looking...
  • deepwater_horizon
    Movies

    Deepwater Horizon (Español)

    Mark Wahlberg Protagoniza este Drama Plagado de Tensión y Acción Que Llega en Digital HD el 20 de Diciembre y en 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM Combo Pack y DVD...