John Wick 2

In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick [Keanu Reeves] is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.

En este capítulo de la saga que continúa con el éxito de 2014, el legendario asesino a sueldo John Wick [Keanu Reeves] se ve forzado a salir de su retiro cuando un antiguo socio planea asumir el control de un misterioso gremio internacional de sicarios. Obligado a ayudarlo por un juramento de sangre, John viajará a Roma, donde deberá enfrentarse a algunos de los asesinos más letales del mundo.

Summit Entertainment presenta una producción de Thunder Road Pictures, en asociación con 87Eleven Productions.