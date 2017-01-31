SYNOPSIS

An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from an idyllic but mysterious “wellness center” at a remote location in the Swiss Alps. He soon suspects that the spa’s miraculous treatments are not what they seem. When he begins to unravel its terrifying secrets, his sanity is tested, as he finds himself diagnosed with the same curious illness that keeps all the guests here longing for the cure. From Gore Verbinski, the visionary director of THE RING, comes the new psychological thriller, A CURE FOR WELLNESS.

Sinopsis: Un joven y ambicioso ejecutivo es enviado a traer de regreso al CEO de su empresa desde un idílico pero misterioso “centro de bienestar” en un lugar remoto en los Alpes suizos. Pronto sospecha que los tratamientos milagrosos de este spa no son lo que parecen. Su cordura es puesta a prueba cuando comienza a desentrañar sus aterradores secretos, ya que lo diagnostican con la misma curiosa enfermedad que mantiene a todos los huéspedes del lugar anhelando por la cura. De Gore Verbinski, el visionario director de “The Ring”, llega el nuevo thriller psicológico, “A Cure For Wellness”.