Calendar 12/30

Downtown Ice

Friday December 30, 2016 to Jan 16, 2017 / All Day

The Circle of Palms

120 S Market St

San Jose, CA

Hours and Prices Vary

Christmas in the Park

Friday December 30, 2016 to Jan 1, 2017 / All Day

Plaza de Cesar Chavez

194 Market St

San Jose, CA

Free

Winter Wonderland

Friday December 30, 2016 to January 1, 2017 / All Day

Paseo De San Antonio from 4th Street to Market St. and Park Ave. between Market and Almaden

San Jose, CA

Prices Vary

Downtown for the Holidays

Friday December 30, 2016 to Jan 2, 2016 / All Day

Downtown San Jose

San Jose, CA

Free

Philadelphia at San Jose

Friday December 30, 2016 / 7pm

SAP Center

525 W Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA

Various Prices www.sjsharks.com

Val Kilmer’s Cinema Twain

Friday December 30, 2016 / 8pm

San Jose Stage Co

490 S 1st St

San Jose, CA

$75 – $500

Truth & Reconnection

Friday December 30, 2016 / 8pm

Tabard Theatre

29 N San Pedro St

San Jose, CA

$35

Noon Year’s Eve

Saturday December 31, 2016 / 12pm

Children’s Discovery Museum

180 Woz Way

San Jose, CA

Prices Vary

Walking Tour of Breweries, Bars and Brothels

Saturday December 31, 2016 / 1pm

Saint James Park

N 2nd St

San Jose, CA

$10

The Big Fat Year End Kiss Off

Saturday December 31, 2016 / 6pm

Tabard Theatre

29 N San Pedro St

San Jose, CA

$38 – $50

San Jose Barracuda

Saturday December 31, 2016 / 6pm

SAP Center

525 W Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA

$16 – $78

Lobby Lounge New Year’s Eve

Saturday December 31, 2016 / 7pm

Fairmont San Jose

170 Market St

San Jose, CA

Prices Vary

Pop The Ch a.m.pagne New Year’s Eve Featuring Monet & Chandon

Saturday December 31, 2016 / 7pm

Fountain Restaurant

170 Market St

San Jose, CA

Prices Vary